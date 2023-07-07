Police seek missing 9-year-old boy last seen in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 9-year-old child last seen in the east valley.

In a news release on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated Maurice Montgomery was last seen at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 5600 block of White Cap Street. That's near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Christy Lane.

Montgomery was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and white "slide type" sandals, police noted.

The child stands 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, according to police. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Montgomery's whereabouts is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907. Emails can be sent to missingpersons@lvmpd.com.