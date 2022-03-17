Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that killed man crossing the street near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding the driver of a white vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man crossing the street not far from the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash happened around 12:37 a.m. on Harmon Avenue at Cameron Street, west of The Strip.

The man hit was walking in a marked crosswalk, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his identity will be released by the coroner's office. Police say he is 60 years old.

Authorities say the driver did not stop after the crash and are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators.

The vehicle involved is believed to be white with damage to the left front headline and windshield. The damage should appear to be recent, police say.

Regardless of the style of the vehicle and if the damage matches, police urge the community to contact investigators. Anyone with information should call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3786.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app "P3." Message and data rates may apply.

The man's death marks the 31st traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2022.

The crash remains under investigation.



