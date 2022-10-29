Police search for missing man potentially in need of medical help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Department is asking for the public’s help in located Donald Phelps who might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Phelps was last seen around 7 a.m. near the 6200 block of West Oakey wearing a blue shirt, white pants, white shoes, and a black shoulder bag.

Police say Phelps is 5’8, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighs 165 lbs.

Those with information regarding Phelps whereabouts are urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department by calling (702) 828-2907 or emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.