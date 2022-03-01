Police search for missing, endangered 14-year-old in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 14-year-old female is missing and considered endangered in Las Vegas, the city's police department announced on Monday.

Chloe Ybarra was last seen on Sunday at approximately 10:32 p.m. in the 4400 block of El Cebra Way (east of U.S. 95/I-515 and south of Harmon Avenue).

Ybarra stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 163 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink glasses, blue jeans, and pink tennis shoes.

Police asked all hospitals to check their registries for Ybarra and notify law enforcement immediately if she is located.

Anyone who's seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call LVMPD's Missing Persons detail at 702-828-2907 (during business hours) or LVMPD at 702-828-3111.