Watch
Local News

Actions

Police say no person with gun at Galleria at Sunset mall, false reports led to lockdown

items.[0].image.alt
Rudy Garcia, 13 Action News
police1.jpg
police 2.jpg
Screen Shot 2021-06-04 at 3.54.26 PM.png
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 19:27:01-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police officers in Henderson say false reports of a person with a gun led some stores to voluntarily lock down their businesses inside Galleria at Sunset mall.

Reports of an active shooter or person with a gun were determined by police to be unfounded.

There was, however, a theft Friday afternoon. The thief was last seen running away from the business, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Due to people running and screaming -- not instructions or preliminary details from police, authorities say -- some stores decided to go on lockdown.

The incident remains under investigation by Henderson Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH