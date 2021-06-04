Police say no person with gun at Galleria at Sunset mall, false reports led to lockdown

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police officers in Henderson say false reports of a person with a gun led some stores to voluntarily lock down their businesses inside Galleria at Sunset mall.

Reports of an active shooter or person with a gun were determined by police to be unfounded.

There was, however, a theft Friday afternoon. The thief was last seen running away from the business, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Due to people running and screaming -- not instructions or preliminary details from police, authorities say -- some stores decided to go on lockdown.

The incident remains under investigation by Henderson Police Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.