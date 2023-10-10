Police said deputy responding to family dispute shot armed suspect in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office said a deputy discharged their weapon, striking a suspect while responding to a family dispute Sunday evening.

Police said the sheriff's office dispatch received a call of an ongoing family dispute in the 500 block of Bunarch Road. This is near State Route 160 and W. Bell Vista Avenue in the northern Pahrump Valley area.

The call revealed that a prohibited person was in possession of a firearm because one of the parties involved in the dispute had a prior felony conviction, according to police. Police on scene said that the suspect was barricaded in his residence and refused to exit.

Around 8:20 p.m., police said the suspect pointed a firearm at NSCO officers. Because of this, a deputy fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

Police said the suspect died at the scene.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office is expected to release further details on this incident Wednesday. Stay updated at ktnv.com.