Police report missing juvenile in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a missing juvenile as of Monday morning.

The missing person's department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Elias Rivera who was last seen on Feb. 18 in the 9000 block of Hermosa Valley, near Blue Diamond Road and Fort Apache Road.

Police say he might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Rivera was last seen wearing a yellow and orange shirt with "Wu-Tang" lettering.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Rivera have been asked to contact authorities at 702-828-3111 or 702-828-2907.