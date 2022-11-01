Police raid Boulevard Mall over allegations of illegal prescription drug sales

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of law enforcement agents from multiple agencies descended on Boulevard Mall on Tuesday to raid several stores believed to be illegally selling prescription drugs and knock-off designer clothes, according to a mall store owner who asked not to be identified.

Agents from the U.S. Marshal's office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Nevada Attorney General, LVMPD and SWAT, responded after a complaint was made to police and the Nevada Board of Pharmacy.

Agents were seen loading a U-Haul truck with boxes of items from up to 14 businesses in the Boulevard Mall, all reportedly owned by the same woman. Sources tell 13 Action News that some of those businesses where prescription drugs were being illegally sold to the public included Botanica Chango and Farmacia Del Pueblo, both in the El Mercado section of the mall.

The woman was reportedly taken into custody. 13 Action News is working to confirm the woman's identity.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's office could only confirm that "a search warrant was executed for counterfeit goods of intellectual property."

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.