Police: Pedestrian hit by car and critically injured, suspect flees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and critically injured in the area of Twain Ave. and Royal Crest Street on Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police said the suspect fled from the scene, but was possibly in custody. They could not immediately confirm whether that was the case.

As of this report, Twain Ave. was closed between Palos Verdes Street and Hazelwood Street, according to police.