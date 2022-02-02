Police: Man hit, killed by SUV while crossing street in North Las Vegas against 'don't walk' sign

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was hit and killed by an SUV while crossing the street as the "don't walk" sign was turned on, according to authorities in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the crash on Tuesday shortly after 4:30 p.m. near Las Vegas and Lake Mead boulevards.

Investigators say a large GMC Denali was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and made a right turn to travel westbound on Lake Mead. The traffic light was green and the GMC had the right of way.

As the GMC made the turn, a man believed to be in his 50s walked into the street and was hit. Police say he was in the crosswalk but failed to obey the "don't walk" sign.

The man was transported to University Medical Center where he died. His identity will be released by the coroner's office.

The driver of the GMC remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police say.

Investigators say speed and impairment of the driver are not considered factors.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.