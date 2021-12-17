Police: Man dies after running into moving vehicle in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was killed after apparently running into a moving vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Robin Street on Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The collision is still under investigation, but a witness told police it happened when a man started running across the northbound lanes of Washington Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk. The man ran into the side of a westbound SUV, police were told.

He sustained critical injuries and was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The man was not publicly identified as of this report. His death marks the 142nd traffic-related fatality within LVMPD jurisdiction this year.