Police looking for Clark County Juvenile Detention Center escapee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials have confirmed there is an escaped inmate from the juvenile detention center.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not located the juvenile who a county representative says escaped on Monday, September 25.

Due to confidentiality laws around underage inmates, information on the escapee's identity is not being released at this time.

An investigation into how this escape happened, and how to prevent future escapes, is currently underway, according to the county.