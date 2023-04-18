Watch Now
Police looking for 84-year-old missing man

Missing man Daniel Torrez
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 15:16:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 84-year-old man.

Daniel Torrez was last seen on Sunday around 3 p.m. near the 4900 block of Newport Cover.

That's near Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street.

Police said he may be in emotional distress and need medical assistance.

He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Las Vegas police at (702) 828-3111 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

