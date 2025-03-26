Police look for Maserati driver suspected of hitting, killing pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run would take the life of a pedestrian on Wednesday near South Jones Boulevard north of West Fairbanks Road.

Video captured the suspect driving a newer model white Maserati Levante with front end damage traveling northbound on South Jones Boulevard.

The victim was believed to be sitting or kneeling in the middle of South Jones Boulevard when the car hit the pedestrian.

The person driving the car continued driving and did not stop the car. The SUV fled the scene west on West Flamingo Road from South Jones Boulevard.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma Unit and despite all efforts, she died as a result of her injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app 'P3'. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

