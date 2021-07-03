Watch
UPDATE: Harmon Avenue reopens after brief closure following crash involving police officer

Posted at 7:01 PM, Jul 02, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE 7:15 P.M.: After a brief closure, traffic on Harmon Avenue appears to be moving freely again via a traffic camera of the area.

ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Harmon Avenue is closed in both directions between Koval Lane and Paradise Road following a crash involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to the department, the citizen and the officer involved in the crash are okay.

The officer may have minor injuries, police say.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

