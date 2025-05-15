Watch Now
Police investigating shooting on Twain near Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday morning.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned it happened in the 800 block of East Twain Avenue.

Responding officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound. That person has been taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

Please avoid the area.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this report as more details are released.

