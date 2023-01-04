Watch Now
Police investigating homicide north of strip near Las Vegas Blvd, Sahara Ave

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 00:40:09-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide north of the strip Tuesday night.

Police told KTNV about the homicide around 9:20 p.m. They are on scene in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue. This is near the major intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Lt. Robert Price with LVMPD said he will provide a statement on their investigation around 11 p.m. tonight.

KTNV plans to attend to the briefing and will stream the statement on Facebook.

