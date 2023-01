LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the strip Monday night.

Police said homicide detectives are on scene at the 3900 block of Koval Lane since 7:20 p.m. This is near South Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Lt. Johansson is expected to provide a statement to the media at 10:30pm.

KTNV plans to be at the media briefing and will stream the statement on Facebook.