Police investigating barricade near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a barricade situation near Miragrande Drive and Dale Evans Drive.

That's near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen vehicle in that area around 11:45 a.m.

When officers attempted to contact the people in the vehicles, police said one for them ran into a house.

They add she has barricaded herself inside the house and has refused to surrender.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are on their way to the scene.

Police said officers are currently evacuating nearby residents as a precaution.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to track the latest and update you on-air and online.