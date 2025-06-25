Police investigating after one man found dead east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after an apparent shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip.
Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Royal Crest Circle, off of E Twain Avenue and S University Center Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
When they arrived, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
