Police investigating after one man found dead east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after an apparent shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Royal Crest Circle, off of E Twain Avenue and S University Center Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.