Police are investigating after three people were found fatally shot in an apartment in North Las Vegas.

It happened around 4p.m. on the 2200 block of Carroll Street near Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty.

Once inside, police found two males and one female deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Right now, it is unclear whether the shooter is still at large.

Police believe that two of the deceased may be related. There is no information regarding a motive. We're told there will be a heavy police presence in the neighborhood overnight.

We will continue to follow this developing story.