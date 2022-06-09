Police investigated 'unfounded' reports of person with weapon at Palo Verde HS

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Palo Verde High School was locked down on Thursday afternoon after reports of a individual with a weapon in the area, according to Clark County School District.

Officers investigated and determined the reports were unfounded, officials said. The lockdown was officially lifted at Palo Verde High School.

CCSD Police officers could be seen at both Palo Verde High School and Sig Rogich Middle School, which are approximately .3 miles apart, on Thursday afternoon. However, CCSD has only confirmed the lockdown at Palo Verde.

"This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other," officials said in an email.

The district urged parents to encourage their children to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator, or to law enforcement.