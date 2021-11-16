Watch
Police investigate suspicious device in downtown Las Vegas

Jim Flint/13 Action News
Posted at 10:56 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 14:06:38-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious device located downtown Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported officers were called to the area of Mesquite Avenue and Eighth Street for a suspicious device incident at about 9:20 a.m.

Authorities say officers were stopping a person when they located the device.

The situation remains ongoing with police at the scene continuing their investigation.

The public was advised to avoid the area while the situation was active.

