Watch
Local News

Actions

Fight at Circus Circus hotel-casino causes panic when someone yells 'gun!'

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
A general view of the Circus Circus hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Circus Circus Casino
Posted at 7:37 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 22:58:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in Las Vegas say someone yelled "gun" during a fight at Circus Circus hotel-casino, leading to some panic Saturday evening.

Authorities received reports that a person was waving a gun around on the property. Responding officers say they reviewed security camera footage and spoke to witnesses, but no witnesses actually saw a gun.

A video began to circulate online Saturday evening that shows groups of people quickly leaving the building. Police cars are also seen on the property and someone can be heard saying, "They are clearing out the entire hotel."

"We don't know how many people are injured, what's going on, who's the shooter," the person says.

The video does not show a person with a gun.

Police say there was no shooting. No additional details were immediately available.

This story has been updated with further details from the police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH