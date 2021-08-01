Fight at Circus Circus hotel-casino causes panic when someone yells 'gun!'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in Las Vegas say someone yelled "gun" during a fight at Circus Circus hotel-casino, leading to some panic Saturday evening.

Authorities received reports that a person was waving a gun around on the property. Responding officers say they reviewed security camera footage and spoke to witnesses, but no witnesses actually saw a gun.

A video began to circulate online Saturday evening that shows groups of people quickly leaving the building. Police cars are also seen on the property and someone can be heard saying, "They are clearing out the entire hotel."

"We don't know how many people are injured, what's going on, who's the shooter," the person says.

The video does not show a person with a gun.

Police say there was no shooting. No additional details were immediately available.

This story has been updated with further details from the police.