Police investigate after 2 people found dead in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation began Monday into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in northwest Las Vegas.

In a statement confirming the investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote that "two elderly deceased individuals" were found inside a residence in the 4700 block of North Torrey Pines Drive at approximately 9:25 a.m.

"Currently LVMPD Patrol officers and Homicide detectives are on scene completing their investigation regarding this incident," a Las Vegas police spokesperson stated in an email.

Neither person was publicly identified as of this report. The Clark County coroner's office is expected to identify the two individuals and release their cause and manner of death once their closest family members have been notified.