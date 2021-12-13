Police find gun on campus at West Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local school was placed on lockdown on Monday after officials say a gun was found on campus.

The gun was found at West Preparatory Academy, located near Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive, according to a note sent to parents from the school's principal.

The Clark County School District police say they investigated a report of a weapon on campus and a gun was located during the search but there were no threats to the school.

West Prep Principal Yolanda Brown wrote that the school was placed on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution and that the safety of the students is her number one priority.

Brown also noted that Monday's incident serves as an important opportunity to remind parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other.