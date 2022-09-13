Police: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff near Decatur, Lindell

UPDATE — LVMPD has confirmed that the barricade is over and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Some residents of a Spring Valley neighborhood were evacuated during an ongoing SWAT standoff Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police were called to a home in the 5300 block of Retablo Ave., near Decatur Boulevard and Lindell Road, to investigate a family disturbance, they said. As of 8:48 a.m., officers had been on scene for approximately four hours.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene after an adult male barricaded himself inside an apartment. Police say he is believed to be armed.

A police barricade is in place, shutting down traffic on Rochelle Avenue between Decatur and Lindell. Citizens should avoid the area, police said.

This is a developing story.