LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - One person is dead after a crash near Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road on Thursday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a crash between two vehicles happened near the intersection around 10 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles got out of the car and tried to flee the scene. That caused a second multi-vehicle crash.

One person died due to the second collision. It is not clear at this time if the deceased is the person who tried to flee the scene or another person.

Three other people aside from the deceased were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.