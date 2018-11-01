Police conducting DUI checkpoint in southwest Las Vegas Thursday

KTNV Staff
12:54 PM, Nov 1, 2018
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Bureau, along with the Enterprise and Spring Valley Area Commands, will be conducting a DUI checkpoint Thursday night. 

Officers from Southern Nevada will take part in this multi-jurisdictional event to focus on both the drug- and/or alcohol-impaired driver. Drug recognition expert officers will be on scene to help evaluate drug-impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, between the hours of 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. The checkpoint will be located in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley. 

The checkpoint will identify drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers to include juveniles, young adults, and older adults, before they get involved in a collision. 

