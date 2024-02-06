Police chase ends with fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was fatally shot by police after pointing a firearm at officers east of the Las Vegas Strip early Tuesday morning.

The police chase that ended with shots fired began in the area of Sherwood Street and Liberace Avenue, formerly Karen Avenue, just before 2 a.m.

Officers on routine patrol in the area noticed what Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Capt. Joshua Martinez described as a suspicious vehicle.

"The officer witnessed the suspicious vehicle collide with another parked car, and the driver of the suspicious vehicle exited the vehicle to observe the damage," Martinez said in an initial statement on the incident.

When that officer tried to stop the driver, he ran away, Martinez said. The officer gave chase, during which Martinez says the suspect "pointed a firearm at the officer."

The foot chase continued as the officer summoned additional police to the scene for backup.

Officers chased the suspect approximately a quarter-mile to the 2000 block of Sherwood Street, near the intersection with Sahara Avenue.

That's where Martinez says "they gave him verbal commands to drop the firearm multiple times. He refused."

"At that time, it caused officers to discharge their duty weapon, striking the suspect," Martinez said.

After the shooting, Martinez says officers attempted initial life-saving measures until medical first responders arrived. Responding medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No officers were harmed.

Martinez says the incident is under investigation as LVMPD's first officer-involved shooting of 2024.

The names of the officers involved should be released within 48 hours. Additional information on the investigation is expected from sheriff's officials within 72 hours.