Police barricade shuts down Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A police barricade in the east Las Vegas valley shut down traffic on Nellis Boulevard Wednesday morning.

SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were on scene in the 5000 block of Hayward Avenue, between Tropicana and Hacienda avenues.

Police called it "a barricade event involving a suicidal subject." As of 12:31 p.m., officials reported the subject had been taken custody.

"Road closures will remain in place for some time as units clear from the area," police said.

As of about 11:40 a.m., both directions of Nellis Boulevard were shut down north and south of Hayward Avenue, the department said.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area.