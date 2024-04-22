Watch Now
Local News

Police ask public for help finding deadly hit and run suspect

LVMPD provides image of the suspect's car at the scene of the crash (Left) with a stock image of the same car (Right) for better illustration.
KTNV
Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 21:57:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect who hit and killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

The driver of a white convertible with a black soft top hit someone at about 8:09 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Foremaster Lane, according to LVMPD.

Investigators believe the car will have damage to the right front headlight, assembly, hood and windshield.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle and/or crash is encouraged to call LVMPD's Collission Investigation Section at (702) 828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”

