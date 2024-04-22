Police ask public for help finding deadly hit and run suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect who hit and killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

The driver of a white convertible with a black soft top hit someone at about 8:09 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Foremaster Lane, according to LVMPD.

Investigators believe the car will have damage to the right front headlight, assembly, hood and windshield.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle and/or crash is encouraged to call LVMPD's Collission Investigation Section at (702) 828-3535 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.”