Police ask for public's help catching homicide suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for your help finding a man wanted for a homicide investigation in northwestern Arizona, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday at 12:36 a.m., dispatchers received a call that a man was shot at a home in the 3800 block of Diabase Drive in Golden Valley, Ariz.



When police arrived, the man was dead.

After investigating police say their suspect is 36-year-old Kenneth Joseph Carter and a temporary felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police want to question Carter's father, 58-year-old Kenneth Allen Carter for information about the crime.

Anyone who knows where Kenneth Joseph Carter or his father Kenneth Allen Carter is urged to call detectives at (928) 753-0753 ext. 4288 or at (800) 522-4312 and reference DR# 24-029217.