Police arrest student after incident involving fireworks in Centennial HS cafeteria

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Centennial High School said a student was arrested Monday morning for an incident involving fireworks in the school's cafeteria.

The Principal of the school, Keith Wipperman, said in a message to school families that police have arrested the student.

"While we cannot discuss individual student matters," Wipperman said in the message. "All CCSD policies are being followed, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

The principal continued saying that students who attend the school may have been affected by the incident, and that counseling at the school is available to reach out to.

"Clark County School District has additional mental health services available should your child need them," he said.

Wipperman also asks parents and guardians to talk to their student attending the school about "ramifications of breaking 'Student Code of Conduct'."

The whole message can be found here: