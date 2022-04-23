Police arrest man who attempted to hide in gun owner's home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man who attempted to flee arrest by hiding in one man’s home was arrested after being shot at by the homeowner.

Boulder City Police Department officers responded to a welfare check about a man sweating profusely with his eyes closed in the driver seat of a car.

Upon arrival, the man refused to cooperate with authorities. Police say he had multiple warrants for his arrest and fled the scene after refusing to cooperate.

Boulder City Police say the man attempted to hide in a home near Northridge Drive before being shot at by the homeowner.

Police learned from the homeowner that the man attempted to crawl through the dog door of the house before running away after being shot at by the homeowner.

