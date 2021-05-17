Police activity closes portion of I-15 at Cheyenne Monday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol reports a portion of Interstate 15 in the north part of Las Vegas was closed Monday afternoon.

The agency reported the closure on its Twitter account at 12:04 p.m.

Troopers said a suspicious package was being investigated on the highway with Las Vegas police units on a call that started around 10:30 a.m.

Drivers were being forced to exit the highway at Cheyenne Avenue but they were able to get back on the highway using the Cheyenne Avenue on-ramp

This is what the scene looked like when it came to the closure:

No further immediate information was released.

