Police activity closes I-15 at Lake Mead Boulevard, Nevada Highway Patrol says

Police activity has closed a portion of Interstate 15 early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Aug 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has closed a portion of Interstate 15 early Wednesday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says police activity on I-15 at Lake Mead Boulevard has shut down all travel lanes. The incident began shortly before 5 a.m.

No further information was immediately released but stay with us for the latest traffic reports.

