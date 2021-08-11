Police activity closes I-15 at Lake Mead Boulevard, Nevada Highway Patrol says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has closed a portion of Interstate 15 early Wednesday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says police activity on I-15 at Lake Mead Boulevard has shut down all travel lanes. The incident began shortly before 5 a.m.

#TrafficAlert Police activity on NB I-15 and Lake Mead Blvd. I-15 shut down in both directions. Traffic being diverted off at I-15 NB @ Washington & I-15 SB @ Cheyenne. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 11, 2021

