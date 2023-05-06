Police: 25-year-old North Las Vegas woman 'missing, possibly endangered'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 25-year-old Jasmine Marie Perry has not been seen since Thursday afternoon. Now, police in North Las Vegas are asking for the public's assistance in finding her.

According to police, Jasmine was last seen May 4, around 3:20 p.m. at her home located in the 3500 block of Alter Rock Lane in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) says Jasmine is described as the following:



25-year-old Black woman

5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing around 125 pounds

Black hair cut into a very short afro style

Brown eyes

Large birthmark on her right tricep

Las seen wearing a burgundy-colored short sleeve shirt, green camouflage pants and white shoes

NLVPD says Jasmine functions as a 10-year-old and is at risk of having a seizure if she does not take her medicine in the next 24-72 hours.

Jasmine said she was going to Silver Mesa Park at Allen Lane and Alexander Road, according to NLVPD.

Anyone with information on Jasmine's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.