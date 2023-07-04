Police: 2 people died in crash where commercial vehicle overturned, caught fire

(KTNV) — Nevada State police said two people died after a crash where a vehicle caught on fire near Hawthorne, southeast of Reno near Kinkead Road.

Police are on scene at US 95, mile marker 39 since 4:43 p.m. Monday.

Police said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling southbound behind a passenger vehicle. The passenger car slowed down for an emergency vehicle.

The commercial vehicle struck the passenger car from the rear, causing the vehicle to travel in the northbound lanes where it struck another car.

The commercial vehicle then went off the road where it overturned and caught on fire.

NSP said two people died and two people were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the US 95 is closed in both directions as they investigate the crash. Those wondering about the traffic can check NVRoads.com and NV State Police Twitter for updates.