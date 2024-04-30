Police: 2 dead following murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are releasing more information about the discovery of two people with gunshot wounds in the northwestern part of the Las Vegas Valley.

On April 29, just after 11:30 a.m., police received a report of shooting victims in a home on Gladstone Peak Court.

Once inside, officers say they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Right now, investigators are calling the incident a murder-suicide, believing the man shot the woman and then himself.

Identification of the pair are not being released at this time as authorities work to first notify their next of kin.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.