Police: 128 grams of drugs found in Las Vegas hotel room with tech billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, mushrooms, and ecstasy were among the 128 grams of narcotics Las Vegas police documented in the Las Vegas Strip hotel room shared by tech billionaire Henry Nicholas III and Ashley Fargo.

The pair was arrested Aug. 7, accused of trafficking narcotics.

The report detailing their arrest at the Encore Resort Casino said Nicolas originally asked for help after getting locked out of a hotel room he was sharing with Fargo.

Security was eventually called to assist and "found Fargo lying on the bed unresponsive with a semi-deflated balloon lodged in her mouth."

The report says paramedics were called to revive the woman, who eventually regained consciousness.

At that point, the security officer said he noticed a canister in the corner of the room that Nicolas said was "nitrous oxide, for recreational use."

The security officer also told police he then noticed a black Pelican-brand case. The security officer said he then opened the case, per hotel policy, because they are commonly used to carry weapons.

The security guard said he found marijuana in the case then moved to a second similar case.

When opening the second case the security officer "saw bags of powder and other substances he immediately recognized as narcotics."

Detectives say neither Nicholas or Fargo claimed ownership of the cases.

When Las Vegas police arrived Fargo reportedly told them she knew nothing about the drugs.

Detectives say Nicholas "admitted to having brought the nitrous oxide to Las Vegas aboard his private plane but responded to questions about the other substances by saying 'I don't want to answer that.'"

Police say surveillance showed Fargo and Nicholas each carrying a case similar to the ones found in the room through a property earlier in the day.

Once they got a warrant, detectives say they found:

4.24 grams of heroin

13.44 grams of Methamphetamine

15.13 grams of cocaine

2.196 grams of mushrooms (purportedly psilocybin, pending chemical analysis)

93.02 grams of suspected MDMA/Ecstasy

The report says the pills believed to be MDMA were "green-orange tablets with stamps of a cartoon Winnie-the-Pooh on them"

Both Fargo and Nicholas were arrested in connection with the drugs. Both were later released on their own recognizance.

Nicholas' attorney has said they are conducting their own investigation.