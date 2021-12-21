Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI-related crash in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly overnight crash on Tuesday in the west part of town.

The collision happened at about 1:20 a.m. between two vehicles at the intersection of Rainbow and Sahara boulevards where one person was killed.

13 Action News — Latest Traffic Report

Impairment is suspected on the part of one of the drivers, according to police, with the intersection closed for their on-scene investigation.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates when available