Police: 1 person killed in suspected DUI-related crash in west Las Vegas

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 6:48 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 09:48:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly overnight crash on Tuesday in the west part of town.

The collision happened at about 1:20 a.m. between two vehicles at the intersection of Rainbow and Sahara boulevards where one person was killed.

Impairment is suspected on the part of one of the drivers, according to police, with the intersection closed for their on-scene investigation.

