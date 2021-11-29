Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Bally's Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that happened at a property on the Strip early Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports officers responded to Bally's hotel-casino just after 3 a.m. with reports of a person shot.

Authorities say officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was then taken to the University Medical Center.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No immediate arrests have been made but the LVMPD says its investigation remains ongoing.