Plumbers, pipefitters and service technicians of Local 525 striking Monday

(KTNV) — Officials with Local 525 said plumbers, pipefitters and service technicians, are striking Monday morning.

The strike is against Mission Support and Test Services at the Nevada National Security Site in Mercury, Nevada.

Local 525 represents almost 100 workers at the Nevada National Security Site and the Nevada Test and Training Range.

"Local 525 has been negotiating for three months with both Amentum and MSTS, the government contractors at the site," officials said. "Local 525 was able to reach an agreement with Amentum to provide area standard wages and benefits to the skilled craftspeople represented by Local 525."

“While Amentum understands the value of the high security clearance workers at the vital national security facility and has agreed to meet area standards in their contract with Local 525, MSTS has refused to bargain in good faith, and committed multiple labor violations.” Matthew Lydon, business manager of Local 525 said in a statement. “The Nevada National Security Site hosts experiments vital to America’s safety and global military preparedness. The craftspeople at this high security facility perform critical roles in the successful completion of these tests. MSTS refusing to bargain in good faith and not agreeing to parity with the area standards set by other contractors and crafts working at the same location jeopardizes the vital security work our craftspeople perform.”

Local 525 says they have an unfair labor practice charge pending with the NLRB against MSTS because the company violated Section 8 of the NLRA.

Local 525 will be informing fellow workers of the stalled negotiations and labor violations by MSTS when it begins picketing on Monday morning.

"This action will be similar to the one taken by Teamsters, Local 631 on October 25th, which demonstrates MSTS’s culture of worker oppression and its disregard for area standards and the critical work being performed by the highly skilled craftspeople they employ," Local 525 said.