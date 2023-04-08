'Please don't hurt innocent people': Letters from friend to 1 October gunman reflect anger, fear

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Letters from a former friend of 1 October shooter Stephen Paddock in 2017 showed concerns that "innocent people" could be hurt because of his anger.

Jim Nixon, an ex-convict who lives in Texas, spoke with Channel 13 on Friday about the letters, which he sent to Paddock in the months leading up to the shooting, the worst in modern American history.



The letters were found in an office in Texas and sent to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police a few months after the 2017 massacre.

"He did say he was going to do something one day that was going to be big," Nixon told Channel 13 during a phone interview.

In them, Nixon pleaded with Paddock, whom he met at a California truck stop in 2011, to seek medical help, repeatedly asking that Paddock promise to not "hurt innocent people."

Nixon said he learned of the shooting about a week after it happened. He was incarcerated in Arkansas at the time.

He said he thinks about the shooting often.

"It never really goes away," Nixon said.

Nixon said he didn't alert the authorities about his concerns because he wasn't sure if Paddock was serious about his threats.

Sixty people died from the shooting. Hundreds more were injured.

