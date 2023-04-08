Watch Now
Local News

Actions

'Please don't hurt innocent people': Letters from friend to 1 October gunman reflect anger, fear

In the months leading up to the worst mass shooting in modern American history, letters exchanged between 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock and an incarcerated friend show concerns that "innocent people" could be hurt because of his anger. Bryan Horwath reports.
Letters from 1 October shooter
Letters from 1 October shooter
Letters from 1 October shooter
Letters from 1 October shooter
Letters from 1 October shooter
Letters from 1 October shooter
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 00:03:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Letters from a former friend of 1 October shooter Stephen Paddock in 2017 showed concerns that "innocent people" could be hurt because of his anger.

Jim Nixon, an ex-convict who lives in Texas, spoke with Channel 13 on Friday about the letters, which he sent to Paddock in the months leading up to the shooting, the worst in modern American history.

The letters were found in an office in Texas and sent to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police a few months after the 2017 massacre.
"He did say he was going to do something one day that was going to be big," Nixon told Channel 13 during a phone interview.

Letters from 1 October shooter
In the months leading up to the worst mass shooting in modern American history, letters exchanged between 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock and an incarcerated friend show concerns that "innocent people" could be hurt because of his anger.

In them, Nixon pleaded with Paddock, whom he met at a California truck stop in 2011, to seek medical help, repeatedly asking that Paddock promise to not "hurt innocent people."

Nixon said he learned of the shooting about a week after it happened. He was incarcerated in Arkansas at the time.

He said he thinks about the shooting often.

"It never really goes away," Nixon said.

Letters from 1 October shooter
In the months leading up to the worst mass shooting in modern American history, letters exchanged between 1 October gunman Stephen Paddock and an incarcerated friend show concerns that "innocent people" could be hurt because of his anger.

Nixon said he didn't alert the authorities about his concerns because he wasn't sure if Paddock was serious about his threats.

Sixty people died from the shooting. Hundreds more were injured.

13 INVESTIGATES: Doctor analyzes 1 October gunman's body movements: 'Something was not right'

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH