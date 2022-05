LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On the morning of April 30, Caesars Rewards player, Richard Henke, became the lucky winner of the Mega Jackpot on Let It Ride Poker, resulting in a win of $831,570 after 30 minutes of play according to a release from the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

The release said Henke was in town for a bachelor party from Illinois and hit the jackpot on his second try. He intends to use his winnings to achieve his lifelong dream of buying a house.