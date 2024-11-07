Plans for new North Las Vegas park in the works — plus upgrades at two more

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas unveiled its goals for the next five years— one being the enhancement of amenities and initiatives that help with economic growth.

To align with those goals, a grant of $58 million was issued to the city by the Bureau of Land Management to fund three projects:



Children's Science and Nature Park

Northern Beltway Trail Phase II

20-acre expansion of Craig Ranch Regional Park

The grant is a result of funding from land sales under the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act. The act’s objectives are to beautify desert springs habitats, restore degraded areas and enhance recreational opportunities in the region.

As required by the BLM grant, the city has up to five years to complete these projects.

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said one of their strategic goals is community health and well-being.

These projects have the potential to positively change the course of our residents' lives, whether it’s a school-aged child who visits the Science and Nature Park and discovers an unexplored interest in paleontology, or a family that starts a hiking tradition to spend more quality time together.

The 14-acre Children’s Science and Nature Park, developed in partnership with UNLV and the Clark County School District, will create an immersive learning atmosphere with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering,and Mathematics or STEM. The park is designed to benefit local students, 71% of whom are economically disadvantaged with a variety of interactive exhibits and features, including a fossil dig site, vertical gardens, a replica volcano and wind tunnel to name a few.

The Beltway Trail Phase two is a 12-foot-wide, 1.5-mile trail extension along the 215 Beltway, running from 5th Street to Losee Rd. Continuing the work from Phase 1, which will cover Decatur Boulevard to 5th Street, this new segment is part of the regional trail network, enhancing off-street recreational and commuting options for residents.

The City of North Las Vegas will develop 20 acres of city-owned park land adjacent to Craig Ranch Regional Park at the southeast corner of Lone Mountain and Camino Al Norte. This project includes the design and construction of open turf areas, age-appropriate playgrounds and splash pads, fitness circuit, group picnic areas, a pedestrian-vehicular bridge, up to 300 parking spaces and a multi-court tennis/pickleball complex.

For more information on the city's parks and recreation, visit this link.