Planned power outage to affect 90-mile stretch of I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A planned power outage will impact a 90-mile stretch of Interstate 15 on the nights of Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, NDOT officials announced on Friday.

The outage will primarily affect the Baker, CA, community and I-15 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. the following morning. During the outage, services such as food establishments, gas stations, and electric vehicle charging ports around Baker will not be available.

Officials are strongly urging travelers to plan their journeys accordingly, considering the limited amenities during the outage periods.

In order to reach as many travelers as possible, NDOT will also be reminding motorists about the outage with overhead message signs on I-15. Those messages will be active starting Sunday, Dec. 3, through the morning of Thursday, Dec. 7.