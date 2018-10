The owners of Planet 13 are calling it the world's largest marijuana dispensary.

The 40,000-square-foot dispensary is located near Desert Inn and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Planet 13 is scheduled to open to the public at 9 a.m. Nov. 1.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be attended by several elected officials including Sen. Tick Segerblom, who will be honorary first customer. Customers will be treated to food trucks and giveaways throughout the day.

A special event was held for VIPS on Tuesday night.

Sneak peek at #Planet13, largest dispensary in the world. pic.twitter.com/2YMBjBGmYt — LasVegasLoopy (@lasvegasloopy) October 31, 2018

VIPs were able to check out some of the unique features of the store which included a glowing aerial orbs, sensory-activated LED flooring, interactive laser graffiti and more.