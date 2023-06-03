Watch Now
Plane hits bird during flight was diverted to Harry Reid Int'l Airport, officials say

Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 18:39:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday morning after it experienced a mid-flight "bird strike," officials have confirmed.

According to a spokesperson for Harry Reid, the pilot of the aircraft notified air traffic controllers of an emergency and landed the plane around 1:10 p.m.

The aircraft has since been taxied to a gate, and airport emergency officials are responding.

No injuries have been reported from anyone aboard the flight.

