Plane hits bird during flight was diverted to Harry Reid Int'l Airport, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An American Airlines flight was diverted to Harry Reid International Airport on Saturday morning after it experienced a mid-flight "bird strike," officials have confirmed.

According to a spokesperson for Harry Reid, the pilot of the aircraft notified air traffic controllers of an emergency and landed the plane around 1:10 p.m.

The aircraft has since been taxied to a gate, and airport emergency officials are responding.

No injuries have been reported from anyone aboard the flight.